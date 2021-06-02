Colorado Cities Can Now Require Affordable Housing In New Developments — With A Catch

A new law in Colorado will allow cities to require the construction of more affordable housing, but it still includes some limits on their powers.

Signed by Gov. Jared Polis last week, HB21-1117 says that municipalities can specifically require that new developments include a certain number of units that will have more affordable rents, though the law doesn’t define what is “affordable.”

Municipalities can decide whether or not to use this new power, also known as inclusionary zoning. If they do, there’s a catch: They also must provide at least one other option to the developer. For example, instead of building affordable units, a developer might be allowed to pay a fee instead. And cities that want to require new affordable units also have to embrace other policies that make it easier to build housing.

Housing prices in Colorado have steadily climbed for years, especially in urban and mountain communities. The state needs at least 100,000 more rental homes for its lowest-income renters, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

“No one claims it's the solution to every problem, but it could be important for those communities facing a lot of development and growth,” said Denver city council member Robin Kniech, a supporter of the new law, at a recent committee hearing.