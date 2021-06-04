Man From Trinidad Allegedly Took Selfie During January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot

Another Coloradan has been arrested for allegedly storming the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Timothy Wayne Williams, 38, of Trinidad was arrested Friday for being part of the mob that forcefully entered the Capitol as Congress was certifying the results of the presidential election.

Williams is charged with several crimes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice, including:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct, at any place in the Grounds or in any of the Capitol Buildings to disrupt government business

Parade, Demonstrate or Picket in any of the Capitol Buildings

According to the arrest warrant, the FBI says it got an anonymous tip that Williams and his girlfriend were inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot. Williams was later visited by the FBI at his house in Trinidad, where he admitted that he was, in fact, inside the building at the time.

Williams' girlfriend is not named in the affidavit.

The affidavit in support of the arrest warrant states video shows him inside the Rotunda and other rooms. Williams was seen on the video "joining in chants with the crowd towards law enforcement," but he told officers he did not participate in property destruction.

Williams told the FBI he had lost his job during the pandemic after refusing to take a COVID-19 test. He is at least the ninth Colorado resident to be arrested in connection to the January 6 riot, and the second person from Trinidad, a city of about 8,000 people near the border with New Mexico.

Timothy Wayne Williams Arrest Warrant An image of Timothy Wayne Williams in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda on January 6. Williams is circled in red.

CPR investigative reporter Ben Markus contributed to this story.