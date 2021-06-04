The Front Range May Have Gotten Soaked, But Half Of Denver’s Water Supply Comes From The Drought-Stricken Western Slope

The rest of those supplies are in the South Platte River Basin, where there’s no drought at all. Elder says Denver Water uses its South Platte supplies first.

“That’s just our general way we operate,” he said. “It's one of our goals to keep that on the West Slope and only bring over the amount that we need.”

Elder says he expects reservoirs in the South Platte system will fill.

“But it's going to be close at Dillon and Williams Fork over on the West Slope. We're not 100 percent sure those are going to fill this year,” he said.

Snowpack levels were below normal, so there’s less water melting and running off into streams. And dry soil, from extended drought and hotter temperatures, is absorbing some of that water before it can make it to rivers.

Elder says peak flows into Dillion reservoir will be about half of what’s normal. But overall, Denver’s reservoirs are 89 percent full, which Elder says is average for this time of year.