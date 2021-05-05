This Is The Rainiest Denver Has Been In 80 Years, But Most Of Colorado Is Still In Extreme Drought

On average, Denver gets about 14.3 inches of rain annually, so the city is already past its annual halfway mark.

We’re in a La Niña weather pattern, which usually means drier conditions for areas east of the Continental Divide in Colorado. But National Weather Service forecaster Frank Cooper said these storm systems have been driving further south.

“That flow I believe is weaker than what we originally expected, based off of what La Niña normally does,” Cooper said. “These systems have been able to move across [the Continental Divide] and give us some good precipitation, especially for north-central and northeast Colorado.”

Other parts of the state haven’t been so lucky. As the Colorado Climate Center pointed out, it might be hard to believe that most of the state is in a drought if you live in Denver.