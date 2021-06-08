Sen. Michael Bennett And Rep. Joe Neguse Have A Bill To Benefit Ski Resorts And The Forests They’re On

There’s a bipartisan effort underway in Congress to dedicate some of the money generated by the ski industry on public lands in the forests where resorts are located.

Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet and Republican Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming have introduced the Ski Hill Resources for Economic Development Act, otherwise known as the SHRED Act.

Currently, ski resorts that operate in national forests have to pay a permit fee that goes directly to the U.S. treasury. The bill would create a Ski Area Fee Retention Account, earmarking a portion of those permitting fees for the Forest Service. National Forests that get less than $15 million in ski fees would keep 75 percent of those funds, forests that get more than $15 million would keep only 60 percent.

“The partnership between ski areas, the Forest Service, and mountain communities is critical - especially in areas like the White River National Forest,” said Bennet in a statement. “This bill will rightfully keep funds where they are generated and help local communities tackle their own priorities, like making trailhead improvements or increasing staffing.”