Ready to unmask your enthusiasm for live music? Let CPR Classical take you to some of the most breathtaking mountains, valleys and towns in Colorado this summer from the comfort of your own home with Summerfest 2021. There’s no better way to tour the state than through the gorgeous sounds of world-class music at Colorado’s wide array of outdoor and state-of-the-art venues.

Read on to learn more about our 10-week Summerfest 2021 concert series with Karla Walker, and our Flight of Festivals with David Ginder, which will immerse you in Colorado’s most idyllic communities through their music. Better yet, download and print the broadcast schedule so you always have it handy.

Are you ready to attend live concerts? The options are plentiful! Plan your musical getaways using our one-stop information page for all the summer music festivals.

Summer Concert Series

Every weekend, Music Comes to Colorado as Karla Walker presents Mozart, Rachmaninoff, Romance, international superstars and more during our 10-week concert series of topflight performances from across the state.

Each week is a different theme that finds the intersections between Colorado’s many music festivals. We launch the series on June 18 with an overview of highlights planned for the major festivals this summer, including performances from superstars—like royal wedding cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason—who are headed to the Rocky Mountains this summer! Many of the festivals are championing music by women and Black composers and we’ll preview that as well.

After week one, we focus on themes that bring together some of the finest performances from recent years at the festivals (check out the weekly themes below).

Listen Fridays at 1 p.m., Saturdays at 6 p.m. and Sundays at 4 p.m.

Weekly Concert Themes

June 18-20: Live Music Returns to Colorado

June 25-27: Mozart Comes to Colorado

July 2-4: July 4th Comes to Colorado

July 9-11: The Superstars Come to Colorado

July 16-18: Beethoven Comes to Colorado

July 23-25: Colorado Goes for Baroque

July 30 - August 1: Rachmaninoff Comes to Colorado

August 6-8: Romance Comes to Colorado

August 13-15: Tchaikovsky Comes to Colorado

August 20-22: Dvořák Comes to Colorado

Flight of Festivals

Colorado’s classical festivals sprung up from the magical synergy between nature, place, people and music — each with its own flavor. David Ginder brings you the unique stories and performances from one quaint mountain paradise to the next, demonstrating how the most renowned festivals have come to attract hundreds of world-class professionals and students each year. Discover music at the foot of the iconic red Flatirons, hear nationally renowned orchestras within the Bavarian charm of Vail, find melodies nestled amidst the ancient springs of Steamboat and delight at top tier performances in the calm and beauty of heavenly Aspen, Colorado.

Listen on June 21, July 5, July 19 and August 2 at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. for four unique flights.

Flights will be rebroadcast Wednesday at 3 p.m., Saturday at 10 a.m. and Sunday at noon of the same week. The following week you can hear the flight on Tuesday at 11 a.m., Thursday at 2 p.m. and Friday at 6 p.m.

Listen for the “full flight” grand finale:

Flight 1 - Mon, Aug. 16 - 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Flight 2 - Tues, Aug. 17 - 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Flight 3 - Wed, Aug. 18 - 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Flight 4 - Thurs, Aug. 19 - 9 a.m. & 7 p.m.

Tape the schedule to your fridge and tell your smart speaker to "Play CPR Classical" all summer long!

