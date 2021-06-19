The Platinum Divaz youth dance team strutted down Denver’s 26th Street. Fifteen-year-old Jazoni Johnson led the dancers in a white bodysuit with tassels and blue sparkling trim.

Around them bystanders cheered and applauded a parade that featured Ms. Colorado, area firefighters, community organizations and other dance crews.

Thousands of people gathered Saturday in Denver for the annual Juneteenth parade that stretched from Manual High School to the Five Points neighborhood.

The energy was electric after the pandemic forced its cancellation last year. And for Johnson, despite the heat, the parade felt like an opportunity.

“Just getting the exposure out there, and it’s something new for the team,” she said. “So It’s just a good thing to do for my team.”

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Spectators watch as people marching in Denver's Juneteenth Parade pass through the heart of Five Points. June 19, 2021.

The heat also didn’t get in the way of anyone else taking part in the celebration of freedom.

“I'm enjoying Juneteenth. I'm out here with the Platinum Divaz. We're having a great time. Number one dance team in the state and we're doing our thing,” said Stanley Edwards.

But this year, the festival took on new meaning now that it has finally been recognized nationally. In January, Denver declared it a commemorative holiday and in 2004 it was recognized by Colorado.

“I'm really excited. It's a big improvement for America moving forward,” Edwards said.

Juneteenth advocates say this is only a starting point

On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed the Juneteenth National Independence Day Act just two-days before the holiday.

At a press conference after the signing at the Brother Jeff Cultural Center, Norman Harris III and other Juneteenth Music Festival organizers gathered.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Diana Gadison watches Denver's Juneteenth Parade with her grandkids, Dustin and Layah. June 19, 2021.

“Our initial reaction as an organization is a big sigh. We've been waiting for this for a long time,” Harris said.

But some, like Malik Robinson, executive director of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, say they have reservations about the declaration. Robinson said the federal holiday is symbolic here because Juneteenth has long been celebrated in Denver, but he hopes it’s a window to push for more substantive change.

“There's a lot of gaps still, there's a lot of inequities and that federal holiday we hope that it's a signal for more change,” he said. “We've taken bits and scraps and turned them into really something beautiful.”

Denver’s Juneteenth festival is a blueprint for cities across the country

Harris of the organizing team says the Juneteenth Music Festival in Denver will be a model for how other cities, the country and the world can and should celebrate. He has big dreams for the festival in the coming years and hopes it’s a catalyst for change.

“We are providing that platform for our entire country to say we need to address our systemic challenges to forge better outcomes for our entire community,” he said.