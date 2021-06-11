Juneteenth Art Gallery Celebrates Black Creatives Along The Front Range

An art installation on display this month in Colorado Springs celebrates Black creatives in recognition of the upcoming Juneteenth holiday. The Juneteenth Art Gallery at Cottonwood Center for the Arts includes the work of 12 artists from across the Front Range.

Brandon Bornes is with My Black Colorado, one of the sponsors of the exhibit.

"The goal was just to give a space for artists to celebrate their creativity and to create a gallery where they're all together to see people that look like them making amazing art in the community," Bornes said.

This piece entitled "Original Freedom" by artist Thomas Lockhart is featured in the gallery.

Pieces range from photography and paintings to sculptures of varying subject matter.

"A lot of times when you get the Black community together and showcase something amazing within the community, it inspires more in that community to step up, to share, to celebrate, to do greater work," Bornes says.

A virtual walk-through of the gallery is available here.

Admission Info

Free Gallery Exhibit

No reservation required

Free parking on the east side of building

Hours vary, click here for more information

Featured Creatives