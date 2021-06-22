Deadly Ambush Of An Arvada Police Officer Comes Amid A Violent Year For Colorado Law Enforcement

Updated 6:13 p.m.

Arvada officer Gordon Beesley, who was gunned down in a shopping district on Monday and killed, was targeted because of his police uniform, officials said on Tuesday.

Beesley, a school resource officer working patrol for the summer, responded to a call about something suspicious going on near the town's library. He was then shot by someone who Arvada Police Chief Link Strate said, "was a person who expressed hatred of police officers."

Strate called it an "ambush" in a "deliberate act of violence."

"Communities need to know and understand what they ask of their police officers," Strate said. "The death to Gordon Beesley is a tragic loss to this community and to this department ... it is an unconceivable loss to his family."

Two law enforcement officers in Colorado have died by gunfire on duty in 2021, and it’s only June.

That puts the state on pace to have among the deadliest years for law enforcement officers dying by gunfire in the last decade.

In addition to Beesley, in March, Boulder Police Officer Eric Talley was shot and killed inside a King Soopers when he was responding to reports of mass casualties and gunfire inside the store. Including Talley, ten people were killed in that mass shooting.