Arvada Police Say Slain Officer Was ‘Ambushed.’ Man From Golden Identified As Other Victim

Updated 6:40 p.m.

Arvada Chief of Police Link Strate said that Officer Gordon Beesley, who was killed Monday during a shooting in Olde Town Arvada, was ambushed.

Strate said during a press conference Tuesday afternoon that the investigation into the shooting was underway and did not provide more details about what led up to the incident.

Beesley’s death was a loss to the community and police department, Strate said.

“Officer Beesley was ambushed by a person who expressed hatred of police officers,” Strate said.

Beesley was a 19-year-veteran of the Arvada Police Department and worked as a school resources officer at Oberon Middle School.

Police also identified John Hurley, 40, from Golden, as the “good Samaritan” who intervened during Monday’s shooting. Police also said no connection has been made between Hurley and the suspected shooter, who has not yet been named.

“(Hurley) is a true hero, who likely disrupted what could’ve been a larger loss of life,” Strate said during a press conference Monday afternoon.

An investigator with the Jefferson County Coroner's Office also confirmed the identity and cause of death of the suspect. Ronald Troyke, 59, of Arvada died from multiple gunshot wounds.

A criminal investigation is being led by Arvada police with assistance from state and federal agencies.

Beesley’s killing is the second time a police officer has been killed by gunfire in Colorado.