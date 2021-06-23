Few details have been publicly confirmed about the shooting in Olde Town Arvada on Monday that left three people dead, including the suspected gunman and a city police officer.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Arvada Police Department said that its officers aren’t ready to release any more information about the killings. Police also have not publicly confirmed or denied reports from other news outlets about the incident.

“We understand there are still several unanswered questions surrounding the incident on Monday. We want to be as transparent as possible,” the statement read.

“We have not completed all of the witness interviews and we are waiting on forensic evidence. We hope in the next few days to have all of this information and we promise to provide that to our citizens.”

What police have said about the shooting:

Police said that Officer Gordon Beesley responded at about 1:15 p.m. on Monday to a report of a “suspicious incident” in the public square near the Arvada Library.

At 1:30 p.m. police received reports of shots fired. Police said that Beesley was “ambushed” by a gunman.

Beesley, a 19-year member of the department who worked much of the year at Oberon Middle School, was killed in the shooting. A bystander, Johnny Hurley, was also killed. Police have described Hurley as a good Samaritan who took “heroic actions.” The department said that Hurley and responding police officers saved lives.