Where To Hear Live Classical Music This July 4th

In-person 4th of July celebrations are back! We've put together a list of places around the state to see and hear live classical music and celebrate the holiday! If you have questions about any of the events, please contact the linked organizations directly. Now grab your sparklers and let's get patriotic!

WHAT: Spend your holiday weekend with fantastic music from the AP and wonderful food and drinks from Breckenridge Brewery! They’ll be celebrating Independence Day with symphonic classics from Rodeo and William Tell to the 1812 Overture, American Salute, and Stars and Stripes Forever. Also featured are film and video game favorites like John Williams’ Star Wars and music from Assassin’s Creed by local composer, Austin Wintory. This evening celebrating American spirit, culture, and ingenuity will be capped off with fireworks! You don’t want to miss it!

Tickets, livestream, and other details here.

WHEN: July 3 @ 8:00pm

WHERE: Breckenridge Brewery Littleton | 2920 Brewery Ln, Littleton, CO

WHAT: FREE 4th of July Concert at the Benedict Music Tent! The annual free Fourth of July celebration brings the AMFS Band to the Tent stage with stirring patriotic favorites. Tickets are free and may be reserved starting June 28 at NOON, or patrons may receive one at the door an hour before concert time, pending availability. The performance will be 75 minutes and there will be no intermission. Please check the “Concert Protocols” page before attending for the most up-to-date protocols.

WHEN: July 4 @ 4:00pm

WHERE: Benedict Music Tent | 960 North 3rd Street Aspen, CO

Concert will be broadcast live on Aspen Public Radio.

WHAT: Celebrate July 4th with Independence Day symphonic classics, from Copland to William Tell, and the 1812 Overture at the historic Boulder Bandshell. Also featured is the music from Star Wars by John Williams and Gregory T.S. Walker’s music for Rapper and Orchestra. This event is part of the Arts in the Park series in collaboration with the City of Boulder.

Tickets and other details here.

WHEN: July 4 @ 7pm

WHERE: Boulder Bandshell | 1212 Canyon Blvd, Boulder

WHAT: Bravo! Vail and the Vail Valley Foundation co-host the annual Fourth of July Patriotic Concert to benefit Vail Veterans Program. The DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA with Jeff Tyzik, conductor and Byron Stripling, trumpet.

Tickets go on sale July 1, 2021 at 8:00AM from the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater Box Office. Tickets will also be available for purchase online as of 11:00AM and will be limited. There is a maximum of four tickets per person. Lawn access is free on the day of the concert, available on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, visit grfavail.com.



WHEN: July 4 @ 2pm. Gates open at 12:30pm.

WHERE: Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater | 503 S Frontage Rd E, Vail, CO

WHAT: Celebrate the stars and stripes with your Colorado Symphony this Independence Day! In a beautiful evening with the backdrop of Lake Dillon, this program features your favorite contemporary scores including the Armed Forces Salute, Stars and Stripes Forever, the Overture of 1812, God Bless America, and a slew of your favorite hits from stage and screen. Tickets for this event are FREE, but you must reserve your space.

WHEN: July 4 @ 4pm (doors @ 3pm)

WHERE: Dillon Outdoor Amphitheater | 201 W Lodgepole St, Dillon, CO

WHAT: FREE Concert DMB Concert Band's annual Patriotic Concert is sponsored by City Council District 6, Councilman Paul Kashmann

WHEN: July 4 @ 7pm

WHERE: City Park in Denver

WHAT: On July 4th spend the afternoon enjoying hiking, bike riding, paddle boating, miniature golf or check out the Coolest Car Show. At 7 p.m., the Estes Village Band tunes up for its annual patriotic concert featuring the works of John Philip Sousa and others. The concert is free to attend and will be held at the Performance Park Amphitheater, at the west end of downtown. The Fireworks Showstarts at 9:30pm over Lake Estes. You won't want to miss one of Colorado's most glorious fireworks displays! Find a grassy spot at Stanley Park, along the Lake Estes Trail or on your favorite mountainside to join in this annual tradition of national pride.

WHEN: July 4 @ 7pm

WHERE: Performance Park Amphitheater | 435 W Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park, CO

WHAT: The Fort Collins Symphony & Holiday Twin present: Liberty Marches On | Drive in Movie: Rocky

Premium VIP Package - 6:00 P.M. Entrance, Reserved Parking in Screen 1. Front Rows 1-3. Premium entrance lane. $100 for each person in same car. | 5-course small plate gourmet meal, Premium wines & beers + Popcorn & snacks to enjoy at tables close to the stage.

General Admission - 6:30 P.M. Entrance, First Come First Served Parking | $40 for four persons per vehicle + $10 for each additional person up to six.

WHEN: July 4 @ 9pm

WHERE: Holiday Twin Drive-In Movie Theater | 2206 South Overland Trail, Fort Collins, CO

WHAT: America's Birthday Spectacular! Is there a more beautiful setting than Rainbow Park in Silverthorne, Colorado to present the annual July 4th concert? With a backdrop of “purple mountain majesty,” the NRO is so happy to once again be able to honor America with their annual patriotic salute. Then they repeat our concert at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge, where overflow crowds have enjoyed their July 4th programs since 1993. NRO's traditional selections include the Armed Forces Salute, Patriotic Sing Along, The Stars and Stripes Forever, plus lots more. Tickets linked above.

WHEN: July 4 @ 10am (Silverthorne) and 6pm (Breckenridge)

WHERE: Rainbow Park: 430 Rainbow Dr, Silverthorne, CO | Riverwalk Center: 150 W Adams Ave, Breckenridge, CO