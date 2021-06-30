WATCH: M. Roger Holland, II Discusses Juneteenth and July Fourth
The first several decades of 4th of July celebrations meant nothing to those who were enslaved. What was there to celebrate? M. Roger Holland, II shares why Juneteenth takes on a meaning of independence. And it's all related to the spiritual "Great Gettin' Up Morning" as part of Journey to Freedom: The Spirituals Radio Project.
Listen to Professor Holland’s monthly musical selections and commentary throughout the year on CPR Classical, including Sunday mornings on our choral music show Sing!, hosted by David Ginder.
