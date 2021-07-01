Flash Flood Warning In Effect Through Most Of The Front Range (Especially Greeley)
Greeley was doused in more than 4 inches of rain Thursday afternoon, more than a quarter of the city’s yearly average of 14.69 inches of precipitation.
The flooding in the city was reported by people on Twitter, and the Greeley Police Department warned motorists in a tweet to avoid areas downtown.
The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch for most of the Front Range including Denver, Boulder, Colorado Springs and Fort Collins on Thursday afternoon. Areas with burn scars from past wildfires are especially prone to flooding. The Calwood and Cameron Peak burn areas are under surveillance where an inch of rain has fallen, according to NWS Boulder.
In Boulder, Hart VanDenburg, CPR photographer and visual editor, caught some of the downpour from his car.
