The Local 303: Colorado Artists We’re Featuring For July 2021

Blake Shimoda

Photo: Makkawi Makkawi

Hometown: Springfield, Missouri. Lived in Denver since 2014



Formed: 2019



Latest Release: "Habits" (Single), Self-Released, May 26, 2021



Pronouns: He/Him



About: Blake Shimoda is an alt-pop/electronic RnB artist and producer from Springfield, MO. His self-produced music combines dynamic, nuanced instrumentals with insightful, reflective lyrics, often centered around themes of love, loss, existentialism, and mental health. "I make music for people who really love music. I want someone to be able to hear a song of mine fifty times and take something new away from it after every listen. That's the kind of music that resonates and sticks with me, so that's what I strive to create."



In 2019, Shimoda's debut single, "Discarnate," was featured on Spotify's 'Fresh Finds' playlist along with "Enjoy the Ride," a song he produced for fellow Denver artist and close friend Rezlo. The following year, Shimoda's music was featured in 303 Magazine's article as "Denver's Best Pop."



Shimoda's debut album, 'Waiting for Tomorrow', comes out in September of 2021. The project is an emotional journey through the process of pursuing your passions while struggling to maintain healthy relationships with friends, family, and yourself.



Musicians That Inspire: Kendrick Lamar, Daniel Caesar, Troye Sivan, Frank Ocean, Radiohead.



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician? If so, how: Absolutely. In the past I would write songs about whatever I saw around me and I would get a lot of inspiration from conversations with other people, or even conversations I overheard. I was pulling from experiences I had socially with other people and sometimes I was even writing about other people's experiences. When things started shutting down I found myself alone most of the time, and my primary source of inspiration was a lot harder to come by. I started looking for inspiration in myself and digging for more personal things to write about, and started making songs that felt much more honest to me both lyrically and stylistically. At first I was concerned people wouldn't connect with music that was so personal to me because you never really know if someone feels the same way you do unless they tell you, and in the past I had written mostly about things that had already come up in conversation with other people. I'm glad I trusted myself and stuck with it, because I feel like I've uncovered a vulnerability and rawness in my music that wasn't there before and people have been connecting with it on a much deeper level. My newest single, 'Habits' and my upcoming album 'Waiting for Tomorrow' were both born out of that period of self-discovery and I'm incredibly proud of them, so as much as the pandemic has sucked I've grown from it and I'm better for it in the end.



As the community opens up, what's next?: My debut album, 'Waiting for Tomorrow', is coming out this September!



Website: https://open.spotify.com/artist/2KQQhDmuJpCckzPzGfVGwG?si=n6xIzftMSj6p15k9uQuVMg&dl_branch=1



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, TikTok

Bleak Mystique

Photo: Erika Peterson

Hometown: Denver, CO



Formed: January 2021



Latest Release: Pageantry, Vol. 1 EP, Self-Released, Jun. 4, 2021



Pronouns: They/Them



About: Bleak Mystique held their first rehearsal in January of 2021. Before too long, the band had their first handful of songs together and ventured into the recording studios of University of Denver. The band produced and recorded their first single, "Slow Texter," and their debut EP, Pageantry, Vol. 1 themselves. The bands first shows were held at the University of Denver, where they all met and currently attend, and at local Denver venues including Larimer Lounge. The group plans to release a second EP in Fall of 2021, as well as continue to play more shows.



Musicians That Inspire: Nirvana, Led Zeppelin, Foster the People.



Do you feel like lockdown has shaped you as a musician? If so, how: Lockdown allowed us some time to put everything together as we started this new band. We wrote and recorded all of our music and booked some gigs as quarantine was being rolled back. It basically allowed us to really figure out what we wanted this band to be before we got it going.



As the community opens up, what's next?: To keep playing shows in Denver, and put out another EP in the fall. We want to build a bigger local following and then expand towards the west coast and work from there. The main thing is to always be producing and performing better music. We also want to get some t shirts and film a music video this summer for one of our upcoming songs.



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify