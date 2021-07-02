Here’s Where You Can Still See July 4th Fireworks In Colorado’s Mountains And On The Western Slope

Just like many Colorado mountain towns, Fairplay is bringing back the Fourth of July tradition of a big fireworks display.

The fireworks will blast off from the middle of the South Platte River and light up the night sky as folks watch from Fairplay’s historic downtown.

At least, that’s the plan. The high fire danger facing Colorado’s forests and the rest of the West could yet get in the way.

Several vulnerable communities in the mountains and across the Western Slope have canceled their displays outright, including Vail, Rifle and Durango. Other spots, like Ouray, are still going ahead with their display but a scaled-down version — and there’s a chance even that could be canceled at the last minute.

“I think everyone is hopeful this will be a go,” said Julie Bullock, special events coordinator for the town.

Fairplay is in the same boat, but Bullock does sound optimistic.

“We’re hopeful, because we have been getting a lot of rain,” she said, adding the town is hoping to make the event as “normal as possible.”

Word has definitely gotten around, especially in places where fireworks are a no-go this year.