Driving Through Glenwood Canyon Soon? Keep These Alternate Routes In Mind To Avoid Mudslides On I-70

"We need the moisture,” said CDOT's Michael Goolsby earlier this week. “But we just don't need it concentrated in Glenwood Canyon.”

Any disruptions to the highway will be noted at cotrip.org.

Plan your detour, but don’t get too fancy

CDOT’s recommended detour will take you north of I-70 through Kremmling, Steamboat Springs and Craig, adding about two and a half hours to your journey.

“We understand that if we send folks in that direction, it's a commitment,” Thatcher said. “But we know that decades of managing these more rural highways, that that's really the best route."

Google or Apple Maps might suggest an alternative like Cottonwood Pass (the Gypsum-to-Carbondale one, not the Almont-to-Buena Vista one). Still, Thatcher said taking any of those back roads (as many people did last summer) is almost certainly a bad idea.

"Ninety-nine percent of the time, they are over roadways that are not designed for much traffic at all,” she said. “And often, they require four-wheel drive capability. They really don't have cell service. All it takes is one vehicle breaking an axle, breaking down in the roadway, and then everyone on either side of them is in for a really bad day."

Colorado Highway 82 over Independence Pass between Leadville and Aspen is a more heavily traveled alternative (and I made it up and over it twice last summer in a Toyota Corolla). However, it can be beset by delays of its own, Thatcher said. Oversized vehicles and trailers aren’t allowed on that road because the turns are quite tight.

Construction and routine closures on U.S. 50 between Montrose and Gunnison makes that southern alternative a dicey proposition for much of this summer. But construction is being suspended from noon on Friday to 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, making it a decent choice, Thatcher said.

"That route can handle traffic," she said.

If you’re out of state, use I-80 through Wyoming

CDOT is working with the departments of transportation in Kansas, Utah and Wyoming to encourage out-of-state motorists to use Interstate 80 through Wyoming as an alternative to I-70.

That’s a more reliable route right now, Thatcher said.