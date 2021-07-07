WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis Set To Announce Colorado’s Final $1 Million Vaccine Drawing Winner

Update: The announcement has changed to 2:45 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis will announce the fifth and final $1 million winner of Colorado's Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing on Wednesday, July 7 at 2:45 p.m. He will also announce the final five teens who will be awarded scholarships as part of the state's effort to encourage vaccinations among teens.

CPR News will carry the governor's live remarks via the video stream below and on our Facebook page. There will be no live radio coverage on CPR of the governor's press conference.

With the end of the state's effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations by offering the $1 million weekly prizes, one question remains: Did it work?

The other winners were announced over the last several weeks, including the fourth winner announced on June 25 along with five teen vaccine scholarship winners.

Colorado has also began calling almost 500,000 unvaccinated people to encourage them to set up an appointment for a free COVID-19 shot.