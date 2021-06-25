WATCH LIVE: Gov. Jared Polis To Announce Fourth $1 Million Vaccine Drawing Winner, More Scholarship Winners

Gov. Polis is set to announce the fourth $1 million winner of Colorado's Comeback Cash Vaccine Drawing and the next five teen vaccine scholarship winners on Friday, June 25 at 1:20 p.m.

CPR News will carry the governor's live remark via the video stream below, and on our Facebook page. There will be no live radio coverage on CPR of the governor's press conference.

So far, three winners of the COVID vaccine drawing have been announced. There will be two more $1 million winners, including today's.

You are eligible for the drawing if you've been vaccinated in the state of Colorado and are over the age of 18. If you're having trouble finding your name in the state's vaccine database, there's a hotline you can call for assistance.

Colorado has also started calling almost 500,000 unvaccinated people to encourage them to set up an appointment for a free COVID-19 shot.