Local Businesses Hope The MLB All-Star Game Will Kick Start Their Bottom Lines After The Pandemic

It’s out-of-towners that splurge on hotels and upscale dinners, he said, and that cohort is especially difficult to model this year. And there’s another unknown: The All-Star Game means spending time in large crowds. While people are traveling again, some might not be ready for that, he said.

“There are some people who are reluctant to get into crowds and other people who are incredibly excited about getting into crowds, so it's tough to forecast,” Clouse said.

There’s no hard data available yet on how many people are actually going to descend on Denver for the festivities, but a quick scan of downtown hotel inventory shows that many are sold out in the days leading up to the game.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Jim Pittenger, who owns Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs in his Denver’s LoDo neighborhood, on July 7, 2021

Even if the economic impact is hard to predict, people are definitely excited. Jim Pittenger owns Biker Jim’s, a gourmet hot dog place just a few blocks from Coors Field. In LoDo, many businesses have gotten permission to extend their liquor licenses to the sidewalk to serve passersby.

“We’re planning on it being … a cross between St. Patrick's Day, Oktoberfest, the fourth of July, Opening Day – all kind of getting shoehorned into a long weekend, or a long week,” he said.

Just like any big party, there’s the potential for last-minute hiccups. One of the big questions looming over the event is staffing. Business owners everywhere are struggling to hire enough workers to keep up with demand as the economy reopens. That’s especially true in the hospitality business.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The grill at Biker Jim's Gourmet Dogs in Denver’s LoDo neighborhood, on July 7, 2021

“I’m pushing and trying to get as many people in here and trained up as possible,” said Erik Riggs, owner of Freshcraft, a casual restaurant and bar specializing in craft beers about a 10-minute walk from Coors Field.

Riggs said he’s not usually mobbed when the Rockies play, but he is expecting to see a lot more business because of the All-Star Game. His biggest concern, for now, is that he doesn’t have enough employees.

If it gets too busy — and he doesn’t have sufficient staff — Riggs says he’ll have to limit seating and start a waitlist. That’s not ideal for a business.