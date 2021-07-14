Wildfires Are Ravaging The West. Research Shows The People In Their Paths Vastly Underestimate The Risk

Bailey is no stranger to wildfires. The Hi Meadow Fire and the deadly Hayman Fire exposed the community two decades ago, burning large swaths of forest and homes in the process.

Many people whose homes burned down never returned, Burgett said. The community has changed in the years since, he said, with new residents moving in that did not live through those experiences.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News Tim Peterson talks about his wildfire mitigation and defensible space efforts around his ridge-top home in the foothills near Bailey, June 29, 2021.

Tim Peterson moved to Bailey in 2003 after his wife was evacuated from those fires. A former airfield commander in the military, he said much of the responsibility for staying safe lies with the homeowner.

“The information is there for all these newcomers. They just have to educate themselves,” he said from his deck.

Jim Glenn, president of the homeowners association where the survey was conducted, said behaviors are slowly improving. The association is now part of FireWise, a national organization that shares information about wildfire preparedness. Volunteers also cut down trees to clear space around properties and toss branches and brush into wood chippers.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The tools Tim Peterson uses to keep defensible space around his ridge-top home in the foothills near Bailey, June 29, 2021.

“As we do more each year, it makes a small dent,” Glenn said. “We don’t want to stop — we have to keep on going.”

Several wildfires have sparked in the western half of the state this year, according to data recorded by the National Interagency Coordination Center.

Despite the National Weather Service offices in Boulder reporting more than 13 inches of precipitation in Bailey this year, Platte Canyon’s fire risk is high as of mid-July.