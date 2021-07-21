WATCH LIVE: Gov. Polis To Update Coloradans On State’s Response To Coronavirus Pandemic

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is scheduled provide an update on the state's pandemic response on Wednesday, July 21 at 1 p.m. from the carriage house of the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion. The governor will be joined by Colorado Community College System Chancellor Joe Garcia, COVID-19 Vaccine Campaign Manager Tara Trujillo and Brittany Morris Saunders of Amazon.

CPR News will carry live coverage online only. There will be no radio coverage of Polis' remarks. Watch the video below or watch it on our Facebook page.

About two weeks ago, Polis ended the remaining health emergency executive orders that have guided the state since early in the pandemic. One day earlier, he announced the fifth and final winner Colorado's $1 million vaccine drawing.