Conductor Scott Yoo Delights Audiences In Colorado, California, Mexico City
Scott Yoo leads one of the many ensembles taking part in Colorado’s summer of music making. Under his baton, the Colorado College Summer Music Festival presented their successful series of online and in-person events, which wrapped up June 25. When not in Colorado, Scott Yoo also leads the Mexico City Philharmonic, the Festival Mosaic in California, and even finds time to produce and host the newest episodes of “Now Hear This” on PBS. Find out more about his work in our state and abroad!
For more stories about Colorado's musical landscape, tune in for the Flight of Festivals with host David Ginder.
