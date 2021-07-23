Flash Flood Risk High Today As Storms Roll Across Cameron Peak Burn Scar, Other Parts Of The State

The National Weather Service is warning Coloradans that slow-moving storms with heavy rainfall could trigger dangerous flash floods, mudslides and debris flows across parts of the state this afternoon and evening.

Forecasters in Boulder say the biggest risk is concentrated around the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests in areas burned by last year’s Cameron Peak wildfire, but they’re also issuing warnings about an elevated risk of flash floods in other burn scars, including the East Troublesome north of Kremmling, the Calwood east of Yampa and the Williams Fork fire southwest of Fraser. The biggest risk is from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. forecasters said.