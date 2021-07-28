All UCHealth, Denver Health Staff And Volunteers Will Need To Be Vaccinated — Or They Could Face Termination

Two major Colorado health systems are now the latest large employers to require mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations for employees and even regular visitors to their buildings, like hospital volunteers.

UCHealth and Denver Health made separate announcements Wednesday that they will join Banner Health in mandating vaccination.

Both said a vaccine mandate will increase safety for all patients, visitors and care team members, helping protect them from COVID-19. UCHealth's Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention, said the move mirrors a policy already in place for the flu vaccine and that courts have backed up such policies.

“My understanding is that we do have the ability to require certain conditions for employment, and that can include vaccination. This obviously is being tested out in other states,” she said.

The president and CEO of UCHealth, Elizabeth Concordia, said the move was partly motivated by the desire to persuade others to get the vaccine.

“After fighting COVID-19 for more than a year, and as the dangerous delta variant has become the dominant strain in Colorado and elsewhere, it is clear that vaccination against this disease is essential to protect our employees, along with our patients and visitors,” Concordia said in a statement. “We want to set an example and help bring an end to this pandemic.”