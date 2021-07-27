As The Delta Variant Continues To Spread Among Colorado’s Unvaccinated, Some Wonder If Vaccine Mandates Could Ever Happen — And If They’d Work

The state’s COVID vaccination percentage is stuck at 54 percent of the population now fully vaccinated. That figure is now growing only incrementally by about 50,000 per week — a number that has been mostly falling weekly since the start of July. Roughly 2.6 million Coloradans, including children under 12 who aren’t yet eligible to get the vaccine, remain unvaccinated.

At the same time, 39 of Colorado’s 64 counties now meet the CDC’s definition of having “high” or “substantial” community transmission of the virus, ranging from Front Range counties like Larimer, Adams and El Paso to Mesa, Summit and Pitkin. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday recommended that even vaccinated residents in those places return to wearing masks in indoor public spaces to prevent further transmission.

The number of new cases and the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests — almost all of them among unvaccinated residents — are growing each week in the state, from 3,226 reported statewide in the week of July 11 to 4,016 reported last week. The numbers are just a fraction of the 37,408 weekly cases uncovered at the winter peak of the pandemic, showing the effectiveness of vaccines in all but eliminating the threat of the illness for the vaccinated.

Why aren't people getting vaccinated? The reasons are varied, and complex

The reasons people choose not to get vaccinated are varied. Social networks are awash with misinformation about the vaccine. Recent nationwide polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds unvaccinated adults give a variety of explanations: the vaccine is too new (53 percent), worried about side effects (53 percent), just don’t want to get the vaccine (43 percent), don’t trust the government (38 percent) or don’t think they need the COVID-19 vaccine (38 percent).

In an analysis, the group found unvaccinated adults tend to be younger, people of color, Republican-leaning and less-educated than the vaccinated population. But the deep dive look found key differences in terms of intention.

“Adults who want to "wait and see" before getting vaccinated are more likely to be young and people of color, while those in the "definitely not" group are more significantly Republican-leaning and in rural areas,” the report explains.

During a recent arts fair in Denver’s City Park, a doctor and a patron of the fair had a telling conversation about vaccines. A woman named Tara Davis said she wondered about issues she’d heard about with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“It just seems like they rushed it,” Davis said. “But I understand that there's a rush for it. There was a need.”

Dr. Terri Richardson, a leader with the collaborative and a former internist with Kaiser Permanente Colorado, explained to Davis what she knows about the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Dr. Terri Richardson gives Tara Davis information about COVID-19 vaccines at the Colorado Black Health Alliance's booth at the Colorado Black Arts Festival in Denver's City Park. July 10, 2021.

“They went through all the steps, you know, but they had more manpower. They had more money than ever committed to this,” said Richardson.

Davis listened, and said, “I just ain’t there yet.”

Both vaccine hesitancy and vaccine refusal appear to be playing a role in rural Colorado. In Cheyenne County, on the eastern plains bordering Kansas, an emergency department physician at Keefe Memorial Hospital, Dr. Kurt Papenfus, was hospitalized with a bad case COVID-19 last fall, in a story that became widely known in the community. Despite that cautionary tale, Cheyenne County’s vaccination rate is about 31 percent, roughly half the figure for many Front Range counties.

“The hospital (staff) is about 50 percent vaccinated,” Papenfus said, via text. “I’ve encouraged getting vaccinated but there is a wary resistance to it. If the (Food and Drug Administration) were to formally approve the vaccination, it might help somewhat.”

All 27 Colorado counties where fewer than 50 percent of eligible residents are vaccinated meet the U.S. Census Bureau definition of rural. But so does Colorado’s southwestern San Juan County, where 94.7 percent of those eligible among the population of 589 have been vaccinated. It is the least populous Colorado county and has the state’s highest vaccination rate.

“I believe the reasons for folks not to get the vaccine is personal choice and them not wanting the government telling them what to do,” said Michelle Mills, CEO of the Colorado Rural Health Center.