The New CDC Indoor Mask Recommendation Applies To Many Colorado Counties. The State Says More People Should Just Get Vaccinated

Both populous counties like El Paso and smaller ones like Cheyenne would fall under the CDC's new mask recommendation

Based on current transmission rates — which can fluctuate greatly week by week — the CDC recommendation applies to counties as populated as 700,000-person El Paso and as small as Cheyenne, with a population of about 2,000.

That wide fluctuation can make Colorado’s map look scarier than it is.

Cheyenne, for example, is included in the CDC recommendation because they had two active cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the federal count. That’s enough to put the county at 50 per 100,000 residents. Add to that a test positivity rate that rose to 4.35 by the CDC’s count and Cheyenne qualifies as a hotspot.

Dr. Kurt Papenfus is an emergency room physician with Keefe Memorial Hospital in Cheyenne Wells, who serves as the Public Health Officer for Cheyenne County.

"We're watching closely for the Delta variant popping up here. Would need that to re-encourage masking indoor with crowds," Papenfus said via text. "Watching Delta working its way west from Missouri along I-70. Otherwise no one wears masks anymore any way … around here we really don't have crowded indoor places."

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention A screenshot of a map from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the lvel of community transmission of COVID-19 at a county-by-county level. Thirty-eight of Colorado’s 64 counties where transmission rates are above 50 new cases per 100,000 residents in a week.

In El Paso, where just 53.1 percent of eligible residents are vaccinated, according to the state health department, the number of cases uncovered in a week has grown from 59.2 per 100,000 at the end of June to 100.2 per 100,000 residents as of Monday — a substantial change indicating significant community spread among the unvaccinated population.

A spokesperson for El Paso County's health department said they had no plans to institute a mask mandate, but are concerned about rising case rates and hoping more residents will decide to get vaccinated.

"While we do not intend to issue any local mask mandates at this time, we strongly encourage our community to take prevention actions and stay informed," said a statement from Michelle Hewitt of the department. "We want to take this opportunity to remind our community that vaccination is the most powerful tool to protect yourself and your family, increase community-level protection, and end this pandemic."

Just more than five people per day are being admitted to El Paso County hospitals with COVID-19, a number that has remained fairly steady through July.

More than 94 percent of those hospitalized in the state since April 1 had not been fully vaccinated for at least 14 days when they became ill.