‘Joe Bell’ Star Reid Miller Talks Acting With Mark Wahlberg And How Bullying In Schools Has Changed

It was Jadin’s story that resonated most with Miller and drove him to seek the part.

“It was what he went through, that connection that I felt with him because as I was growing up, I dealt with a lot of bullying, a lot of misunderstandings as to who I am and who I wanted to be,” Miller said.

“Growing up in a small town in Texas where it's literally ‘Friday Night Lights,’ I was not a football guy. I never have been, never will be,” he said. “For me as an artist, it was really hard finding my place.”

Much like Jadin, Miller faced his own set of bullies in school.

“People thought they could push me around because I was so small. It was just people making assumptions about me that weren't true,” he said. “I started homeschooling in the fifth grade just because I couldn't do it. I'm very lucky that my parents honestly pulled me out of school when they did, and I was able to continue learning at home which helped my transition to L.A. for acting.”

Courtesy of Roadside Attractions Reid Miller and Mark Wahlberg in "Joe Bell."

For the movie version of Jadin, Miller said he plays three different roles in “Joe Bell”: Jadin in real life, Jadin in his father’s mind and the Jadin that motivates his father to do better.

“That was definitely something to balance internally and really understanding in those scenes where we're walking together,” Miller said of his scenes with Wahlberg. “Who is really speaking there? Is it Jadin speaking? Or is it Joe kind of ripping himself a new one?”

For Miller, acting opposite Wahlberg made him feel at ease: “Mark is very good at making you feel like an equal, which allowed me to not only meet him at his level, but to try and go further because he was right there with me helping me every step of the way,” he said.