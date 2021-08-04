Colorado Music Festival Performs New Music With The Elements
At a recent performance in Boulder, the Colorado Music Festival Orchestra pressed on despite stormy conditions. Unweathered, conductor Peter Oundjian, cellist Alisa Weilerstein, and visiting composer Joan Tower gave life to A New Day, which premiered July 25 at Chautauqua Auditorium. Check out this summer festival memoir, which was met with thunderous applause.
For more about Colorado's musical landscape, tune in to Summerfest through August 22.
Bravo!
