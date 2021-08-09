Colorado Asks Feds For $116 Million To Fund Glenwood Canyon I-70 Repairs And Alternative Routes

The state requested that 10 percent of the federal funds be granted immediately. It also provided this breakdown of its cost estimate, which it says should firm up in the next eight to 10 weeks.

Debris removal costs (includes maintenance staff costs) = $4 million

Impacts to existing State Highway alternate routes (as a result of I-70 closure) costs = $10 million

Supplemental traffic control services (contractor) costs = $1 million

Visible damage estimates caused by event damage or debris removal hauling costs = $20 million

Assumed damage repair estimates (non-visible) costs = $20 million

Potential geohazard mitigation at several locations = $5 million

Construction Management and Construction Engineering costs = $5 million

Future Resiliency & Redundancy Study costs = $50 million

CDOT administration (non-maintenance staff) costs = $1 million

Clear weather over the weekend allowed CDOT crews to haul 440 loads of debris — each carrying 13 tons of mud, rocks and other material — out of the canyon. That work will allow engineers to better inspect damage to the road, a CDOT press release Monday morning said. There’s still no announced date for the road’s reopening.

The lion’s share of the state’s request would pay for the study of alternative routes, like Cottonwood Pass to the south of Glenwood Canyon, and how to make I-70 more resilient to extreme weather events made worse by the changing climate.

During the design and construction of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon in the 1980s and early 1990s, CDOT performed “exhaustive geologic reconnaissance” in the canyon that revealed some “soft oozing mudflow events,” said retired CDOT Glenwood Canyon project manager Ralph Trapani.

The design accounted for those, Trapani told Colorado Matters host Ryan Warner. But nothing at the time indicated there’d be large rocks and boulders tumbling down the canyon’s drainages, as happened last month.

“We didn't see anything like what we're seeing right now,” Trapani said.

“It's kind of like smoking cigarettes,” he added. “We didn't know about climate change back then.”