As A New Colorado School Year Starts, The Race To Hire New Teachers And Staff Is Fierce

A boost in education funds from the state legislature this year meant Fort Morgan could also post additional positions to try to fill.

“So far we have not been able to fill the additional positions because we haven’t been able to attract people,” Childress said in July. An example of new positions that are still open include academic interventionists, who help struggling students in reading or math.

Rebecca Baran taught for 15 years in Fort Morgan. She loved the community feel. But this year was the year she looked for another position an hour down I-76 to another district: 27J in Brighton. The metro district offered her $16,000 more a year.

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Rebecca Baran, after 15 years teaching in rural Fort Morgan, accepted at $16,000 raise to teach at 27J. She's walking to her first orientation class.

“Living hand to mouth for teachers is not what should be happening, but that’s what it was. So this district offered more money, and the four-day workweek was definitely a bonus,” she said.

27J hiring director Michael Clow doesn’t like how Colorado’s locally driven system forces districts to compete for teachers. There are huge disparities in what Metro area districts can pay teachers. That’s because some can raise extra property taxes and some can’t, he said.

“We're competing against each other for teachers, so we went to the four-day [school week] in competition against other districts,” he said, “and I don't know that that's a helpful mentality for us to have overall in this state. We should be working together to attract teachers, make it a strong profession and make sure we all have the best teachers.”

Some districts have implemented even more inventive ways to welcome and retain new teachers.

In 27J, that includes a walk down the red carpet.

Last week, about 150 new 27J teachers took that walk, Hollywood style — complete with the blue-and-white pom-poms from a middle school dance team, a waving crowd ringing cowbells, and school district paparazzi. It was day one of teacher orientation in the district. Kayla Hensley — the note-taker during the April job fair, and Joey Tedeschi from Nashville were on the red carpet today too after accepting positions with the district.

Hensley said the energy she saw at 27J was unique. She liked the fact that experimentation and creativity in teaching are encouraged.

“I wanted to grow,” she said. “I want to get better. I kind of want to see what other new tools are out there and different things to try. And they seemed very open to that.”

At some other districts she considered, the atmosphere was more formal or recruiters just said things that were already on the website. Hensley said it was like they said, “We just want you to sit and do this very normal, like, recipe version of ‘Do this first, do this second, do this third.’ And I want it to be a little bit freer in what I was doing.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Joey Tedeschi, who taught for six years in Nashville, said his values about teaching aligned with those of 27J and the 4-day work week will help him complete his PhD. He will teach high school science this year.

For high school science teacher Tedeschi, the district’s values aligned with his. The four-day school week — the only Metro area district to offer it, was also a huge draw since he’s simultaneously finishing up his PhD while he works.

Tedeschi said the red-carpet welcome was a nice touch for the teachers who are typically not used to such attention and treatment.

“Teachers are heroes,” said the district’s Michael Clow. “Our teachers showed up (during the pandemic), showed up to care for kids and to put themselves in front of something that was unknown.”

Jenny Brundin/CPR News Michael Clow, 27J's chief human resource officer, says most Metro Denver districts didn't see a huge change in hiring for teachers this year but shortages in other areas grew worse, such as bus drivers, nutrition service workers and classroom aides, known as paraprofessionals. Clow poses in front of a planning grid of the Brighton area. Explosive growth and rising housing prices are making it hard for teachers to afford to live there.

Promoting the job of teaching is something human resource professionals across the state say the education field needs to do a better job of — from teaching’s lifestyle, the caring community found in the education field, to the difference the profession makes in children’s lives.

“The degree to which we can help to improve the face of education will help everybody,” said Fort Morgan district’s Brian Childress.

Childress said HR directors are aware of how much the pandemic taxed teachers.

He said schools will be doing a lot of culture building at the start of this school year, “remembering why we got into education in the first place.”