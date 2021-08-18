Colorado Office Workers Are More Uncertain Than Ever Over Return-To-Workplace Plans Amid The Delta Variant Surge

Downtown Denver is starting to look a little less empty.

The foot traffic in downtown Denver on an average weekday is a fraction of what it was before the pandemic. But there are people that are already back to the daily commute — and they have opinions about going back to the way things were — sort of.

Will Coleman was walking down 17th Street a few blocks from the Capitol building last week. It was lunchtime, and he was carrying a bunch of sandwiches back to his coworkers at the Colorado Health Foundation. Coleman works in IT and facilities management — and never completely left the office.

“Vendors still have to come in and flowers still have to be watered and that type of thing, so I personally once a week have always been there,” Coleman said.

He’s been coming in more frequently to prepare for the rest of the staff’s return on Sept. 1, and said he’s fine doing his work both remotely and in the office. But he can see some challenges to bringing people back with COVID-19 protocols.