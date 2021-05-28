Offices Had Employees Who Never Got To Work From Home — The Ones Who Kept The Buildings Cleaned And Maintained

It’s not clear how many office workers are back at their desks, but Arias, who spoke to Colorado Public Radio News through a Spanish-language translator, and about a half-dozen women have been coming into the Optiv Building to clean throughout the pandemic. While Arias had her hours cut, some of her coworkers lost their jobs.

It was difficult to make ends meet, she says. On top of that, she worried about bringing COVID-19 home to her two young children.

Workers cut during the pandemic have not been brought back as spaces reopen

Arias has since regained the hours she lost at the start of the pandemic. But her employer, CCS — one of the largest building maintenance contractors in Colorado — hasn’t brought the rest of the workers back, even though the office is getting busier. There are just eight people on the overnight staff currently, compared to 12 prior to the pandemic, Arias said.

With less staff to spread the work around, the remaining workers have more floors to clean — with less time to do it in, according to Arias. She says she had to learn to walk faster.

On top of their regular duties, cleaning crews have to do additional deep cleaning and disinfecting to comply with pandemic protocols. Even if an office is empty, everything has to be thoroughly cleaned, Arias said.

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News At the SEIU Local 105 union offices in Denver, Ermisenda Arias talks about the huge increase in her workload as a janitor, with no commensurate increase in pay, for the CCS Facility Services company during the coronavirus pandemic.

In an email, a spokesperson for CCS said “as customer needs evolve, we regularly evaluate each job site to ensure appropriate staffing levels to accomplish each customer’s cleaning needs.”

Juan Montanya is the property services director for SEIU Local 105, the union that represents janitorial workers, including Arias. Their contract with companies like CCS expires in July. The union is pushing hard during negotiations to go back to full staffing levels.

“Luckily [this] is the moment to bargain, so we are going to try to get some advances in workload because once you cut, it is very hard to bring it back to what it was,” Montanya said.

Building crews were asked to enforce public safety guidelines and keep eye on empty offices

A lot of office building personnel haven’t necessarily had their hours cut — but their daily routines have changed.

Judy Duran is a senior director of property management with CBRE, a commercial real estate firm. Her team oversees security staff, engineers and janitors for office buildings across Colorado.

Security staff had to start enforcing government orders — like reminding people to put their masks on, according to Duran. Sometimes, they might take a lap around the building to look for the things that tenants might otherwise notice, she said.

“We used them as our eyes and ears to make sure there weren’t any issues with toilets overflowing or offices that were left unlocked, just to keep an eye on the building itself,” Duran said.

Duran says that while there have been cuts in overnight janitorial staff, there haven’t been cuts in most other roles. Buildings have to be properly maintained and comfortable, she said, even if only a handful of people are actually coming in.

“We may have a building that has 800 people and we would see maybe 50 or 60 people during the day. But we still have the same obligation to those 50 or 60 people that would come into the office every day,” Duran said.