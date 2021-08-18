WATCH: Gov. Polis Provides Updates On Colorado COVID-19 Pandemic Response

Updated Aug. 18 at 2:36 p.m.

Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado's response to the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, Aug. 18 at 1:00 p.m.

Polis spoke from the the Governor's Residence at Boettcher Mansion in Denver and was be joined by Lt. Governor Dianne Primavera, State Epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihey, Michelle Barnes of the Colorado Department of Human Services and Dean Williams of the Department of Corrections.

Late last week, Colorado authorized a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine for people with compromised immune systems after the CDC said it may provide an additional layer of protection from the disease caused by the coronavirus. Today, the U.S Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement that COVID-19 booster shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are set to become available for all U.S. adults beginning next month.

As the school year begins across the state, more and more districts — including Denver Public Schools, the state's largest school district — are requiring all students, staff and visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

You can watch the video update below.