More School Districts Will Require Kids To Mask Up For Class As COVID-19 Case Rates Rise

Rising COVID-19 case rates in parts of the state prompted several school districts to reverse course Friday and require students and staff to wear face coverings as in-person classes resume.

Cherry Creek schools were first to issue the mask mandate Friday afternoon for students in pre-kindergarten to 6th grade and the staff in those buildings, including teachers. Within hours, they were joined by Adams 12 Schools, Aurora Public Schools and Eagle County schools, all of which were reacting to warnings or orders from local public health departments.

"There would be significant and negative impacts if large groups of students were required to quarantine for 10 days," Aurora schools superintendent Rico Munn wrote in a letter to that district's parents and staff. "Thus, in order to maintain our learning environments and keep in-person learning in place as much as possible, we are implementing a mask mandate for schools that have a majority of students who are not yet eligible to be vaccinated."

That mandate applies to students from PK to 8th grade.

The move toward masking started with a meeting Thursday by the Tri-County Health Department's board at which Executive Director John M. Douglas Jr. warned that schools would not be safe for students too young to be eligible for vaccine if face coverings were not required. That agency serves Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties, and while that meeting did not result in a new public health order, Douglas's stark admonition was enough to prompt districts to start taking action.

"I conveyed to them, as I have to you directly, that I felt that conditions in schools are presently not safe for unvaccinated children, particularly those below 12 years of age who are not currently eligible for vaccination without required universal masking," Douglas wrote in a Friday letter to Cherry Creek Schools Superintendent Christopher Smith. "We would also encourage you to explore all options you can within your school context as soon as possible to optimize high-rates of mask wearing, particularly in settings in which children under 12 are present."