Polis Expects Enough State Employees To Work From Home That Colorado Can Save A Million Square Feet Of Office Space

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis figures about 20 percent of the state workforce will continue to work from home after the pandemic, saving the state about 1 million square feet of office space.

“We think that the new normal will be somewhere around 20 percent telecommuting, many private sector companies are doing the same thing. So we are very excited about that,” Polis told Colorado Matters.

Having more of the workforce at home could help the growing problems of pollution and climate change, he said. The state has issued 55 ozone action alerts so far this year — the highest number on record. Vehicles are one of the main contributors to ozone, but Polis’ administration recently scrapped a proposal that would have required many large employers to limit the number of their employees commuting to work.

Polis said his administration has a new transportation plan to cut emissions and he touted increased sales of electric vehicles. Asked whether Coloradans would ultimately have to drive less to cut emissions, he said the answer may lie in people moving closer to their jobs.

“I think that most Coloradans would really appreciate being able to live near their work. Coloradans don’t like — no one likes a long commute,” he said. “So it ties into the housing affordability crisis and how we can find, as part of our metro-wide and statewide planning, the opportunity for more Coloradans to live closer to where they work … that’s a solution that really improves the quality of life for Coloradans and also significantly reduces emissions from vehicles.”

Interview Highlights

On the push for alternatives to I-70:

The road has been closed repeatedly this summer due to mudslides. Polis said the state will spend what it takes to create new ways for truckers and other motorists to cross the Rockies.

“The costs of improvements for the alternative routes are far less than the economic damage that ensues, particularly when Glenwood Canyon is closed during a busy time,” Polis said. “We need to have several redundant, alternative routes and of course the additional work to do everything we can to minimize closures on I-70.”