Polis Expects Enough State Employees To Work From Home That Colorado Can Save A Million Square Feet Of Office Space
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis figures about 20 percent of the state workforce will continue to work from home after the pandemic, saving the state about 1 million square feet of office space.
“We think that the new normal will be somewhere around 20 percent telecommuting, many private sector companies are doing the same thing. So we are very excited about that,” Polis told Colorado Matters.
Having more of the workforce at home could help the growing problems of pollution and climate change, he said. The state has issued 55 ozone action alerts so far this year — the highest number on record. Vehicles are one of the main contributors to ozone, but Polis’ administration recently scrapped a proposal that would have required many large employers to limit the number of their employees commuting to work.
Polis said his administration has a new transportation plan to cut emissions and he touted increased sales of electric vehicles. Asked whether Coloradans would ultimately have to drive less to cut emissions, he said the answer may lie in people moving closer to their jobs.
“I think that most Coloradans would really appreciate being able to live near their work. Coloradans don’t like — no one likes a long commute,” he said. “So it ties into the housing affordability crisis and how we can find, as part of our metro-wide and statewide planning, the opportunity for more Coloradans to live closer to where they work … that’s a solution that really improves the quality of life for Coloradans and also significantly reduces emissions from vehicles.”
Interview Highlights
On the push for alternatives to I-70:
The road has been closed repeatedly this summer due to mudslides. Polis said the state will spend what it takes to create new ways for truckers and other motorists to cross the Rockies.
“The costs of improvements for the alternative routes are far less than the economic damage that ensues, particularly when Glenwood Canyon is closed during a busy time,” Polis said. “We need to have several redundant, alternative routes and of course the additional work to do everything we can to minimize closures on I-70.”
Your Guide To The I-70 Shutdown: When It’s Reopening, How Much Repairs Will Cost And Why It Keeps Happening
On why he hasn’t imposed a school mask mandate, despite recommendations by the CDC and the American Academy of Pediatricians:
“Our state — the governor doesn't run the school districts. And we agree with that guidance. Our state guidance does recommend universal mask-wearing. And the piece that we have added to that is (to recommend masks) especially for those who are not vaccinated … there is a benefit for wearing masks for those who are vaccinated, but it is a much greater difference in risk for those who are unvaccinated.”
On whether he could legally impose a mandate:
“Whenever an emergency power is used, it's often litigated. We've only lost one of our (emergency) steps that we took to protect people and it actually had to do more with online elections and how people can petition online. Every other step that we've taken during this pandemic, and that have successfully led to Colorado having the 10th lowest death rate per capita of any state, was either sustained by the courts, allowed by the courts or wasn't challenged. So this particular one has not been challenged, so I wouldn't really apply it to what a court might say but I can just tell you that everything we've done, we've only lost one so far.”
On rolling out booster shots:
“The third dose is now available. If you have moderate immunocompromisation please go out and get it. You know, there's many people that are in their 70s and 80s that are getting it today, with weakened immune systems and we were making it easy. You don't need to worry about getting a note from your doctor or anything like that. You simply say that you have a moderate or severe, I mean, condition. It'll also be widely available to everybody in about one month. And we're making plans to focus particularly on getting that third dose to those that live in nursing homes and senior care facilities, because it does offer an additional degree of protection is what the data shows.”
