In Photos: At The Arkansas Valley Fair, Folks Gather In Person Once Again For A 144th Time

The Arkansas Valley Fair considers itself the oldest continuously run fair in Colorado, and it kept that tradition alive last year during the COVID-19 lockdown by hosting just a few important traditions, including a watermelon giveaway, even as it canceled a lot of the big crowd pleasing events.
This year, the 144th in a row, it was back in full swing. From needlepoint to livestock judging, to a parade and rodeo, an amusement park and a demolition derby, the fairgrounds were brimming with folks from all over the region for five days, August 18-22. The pandemic felt a long way away. Here's a little of what we saw.
Be sure to listen to Colorado Matters live on Monday, or later on the show's podcast, to hear host Ryan Warner's conversations with a range of guests talking about life in the agriculture-driven community and the region. It's part of a two-week road trip the show is making around the state.
