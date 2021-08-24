Reading, Writing And COVID: Colorado’s Return To School Immediately Lead To The Virus Spreading

Returning to schools was always going to be challenging. Then the Delta variant happened

Part of the problem is timing. Schools are resuming in-person classes just as community spread of the more contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 is on the rise throughout the state. Grouping a large and unvaccinated population of kids under 12 together indoors is a recipe for spread, even with some precautions like mandatory face coverings in place.

“We think we’re in a fifth wave (of the pandemic),” said Beth Carlton, an associate professor for the School of Public Health at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus, and member of the Colorado COVID-19 Modeling Team that provides epidemiological modeling for the state. “Now is the time to take things seriously.“

She added as an epidemiologist she’d like to see the denominator for the COVID-19 numbers in each district. In other words, the case rate, which is a better gauge than just case numbers. That’s not something most districts are now posting on their websites.

Carlton said it’s not unexpected to see school districts reporting new cases, but if the case numbers get big or grow sharply that would heighten concerns.

“It’s not panic time,” Carlton said, but time for schools, educators, parents and students to all take the risk of the virus seriously.

For most children, COVID-19 is not a severe threat. Coloradans 0-9 years old are just 1.07 percent of the total number of people hospitalized during the pandemic, a total of about 375 younger kids. Those 10-19 are 2.06 percent of the 35,000 who have been hospitalized. Fewer than five children younger than 10 have died from the disease in Colorado.

But each infection provides the virus a host, and an opportunity to spread further in the community, perhaps to more vulnerable people, like the elderly or those with pre-existing conditions. Vaccinations have greatly reduced the severity of the illness and the likelihood of contracting the virus, but even vaccinated elderly residents remain at some risk from COVID-19.

What the rate of COVID cases look like at different Colorado school districts

A look at the numbers posted as of Tuesday afternoon from the four districts spotlights the reality of high levels of community transmission happening in the state.

Mesa District 51 reported 97 active student cases on the 11th day of school, according to its dashboard. It has no mask requirement and the Delta variant has hit Mesa County hard since it first appeared there. The district reports that those cases represent 0.46 percent of students. Another 12 active cases are among staff, down from 16 active cases on Aug. 13.

Cherry Creek Schools reports 29 positives in kids and 9 among staff through seven days. Twenty of the student positives were at PK-6 schools where a mask mandate is in place. But only three of the staff positives were at PK-6 schools.

And after just one day, Denver Public Schools is reporting on its web-based tracker 35 confirmed positive cases, 20 among kids and 15 among staff.

And Douglas County Schools had more than 280 cases total among students and staff since Aug. 11, with at least 247 of those being among students. To Carlton’s point however, that number represents fewer than one-half of one percent of Dougco’s 66,000 students.

Still, the cases are already becoming disruptive in some schools. Second grade at the STEM School Highlands Ranch was moved to remote learning after a confirmed COVID outbreak, and a note to parents encouraged them to prepare for the possibility that all elementary grades would move online soon.

“While we hope that it will not happen, we are asking for all families to begin to prepare for the possibility of transitioning to virtual learning,” read the letter to parents. “This would include making sure that your student has access to a laptop, computer or tablet.”