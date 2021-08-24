Southern Colorado Sees Population Growth In El Paso County, Decreases In Most Plains Counties

Like the state as a whole, the population in parts of southeastern Colorado grew more than the national average, according to the state demographer’s 2020 census tables released earlier this month. But other areas in the region lost residents.

El Paso County grew by some 17.4 percent, adding more than 100,000 people between 2010 and 2020. But out on the eastern plains Bent County’s population shrank by about 13 percent during the same time. Those two counties experienced some of the largest percent changes in the region. They're also emblematic of population trends in this part of the state, showing growth in urban areas and most plains counties shrinking.