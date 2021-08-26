New Military Mandate On COVID Vaccine Sparks Some Hesitation, But Others Welcome It

Colorado’s military service members are reacting to a new mandate by the U.S. military that they get a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pentagon said Monday that it will require members of the nation’s military to receive the COVID-19 vaccine now that the Pfizer vaccine has received full approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

The news follows months of speculation over a mandate that they get the vaccine. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin vowed earlier this month to require the shots once the FDA gave full approval to the vaccine, and President Joe Biden indicated he would issue a presidential waiver in the case of a delay in that approval.

Millions of service members have already taken the vaccine voluntarily. Yet, many remain reluctant. After leaving a Colorado Springs coffee shop near Fort Carson Army base recently, Jeanie, an Army Specialist who would only give her first name, said she didn’t want the vaccine as a healthy 25-year-old woman. She said she’s heard rumors that the vaccines affect female fertility and menstrual cycles, though there is no evidence from the federal government supporting such claims.

“I just feel like something’s wrong with this vaccine if they’re trying to shove it down everyone’s throats,” she said. Jeanie acknowledged, however, that in the end she might not have much choice whether to get the vaccine.