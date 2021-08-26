Redistricting Was Supposed To Be Less Partisan In Colorado. Politics Are Getting In The Way Of That

McNulty, who is the registered agent for the Colorado Neighborhood Coalition, said Philp is the group’s lobbyist. Philp appears in the lobbyist database on the Secretary of State’s website and is reportedly being paid $2,000 a month for his work. McNulty and Brophy are not listed.

“It’s a grassroots organization that works to get people involved in the process,” said McNulty. “And the group has hired a lobbyist to communicate with commissioners, fully compliant with Colorado law. So the only other thing that I can take from this is that the Democrats are afraid and they want to suppress the public's ability to turn out at these hearings and share their opinion.”

McNulty and Grueskin were on the same side when Colorado was considering setting up independent redistricting commissions — they were part of a bipartisan coalition that worked to build public support for the new process. McNulty said so far he’s pleased with how the commissions’ public hearings have allowed people to come in with their own ideas.

The new process gives additional power to unaffiliated commissioners

By setting up the new independent commissions and barring state lawmakers from any decision-making power, Colorado voters have tried to remove as much of the politics from redistricting as possible.

The commissioners are constitutionally required to get feedback from residents, something they’ve been doing for weeks, as they’ve taken the staff’s drafts to public hearings happening across the state.

“It was always the point to show a map and have people provide that input,” said Independent Redistricting Commission staff director Jessika Shipley.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions

She and other non-partisan staff will submit revised proposals in early September using the final census data and incorporating ideas from the public and commissioners.

“When we start drawing these staff maps, the whole point is to gather what we learned and talk about it as a group and follow the criteria in the constitution, using the real data that we got… and create maps that hopefully speak to what people have been asking of us,” said Shipley.

Nine other states are using some type of bipartisan commission for redistricting, with the overall goal of operating with more fairness and transparency. It’s an approach that has proven popular with voters across the political spectrum.

“I think they would like people to have to make compromises and have to move away from the polarities and move closer to the people who are in the center,” said attorney Mario Nicolais.

Nicolais served as a Republican member of the commission charged with drawing Colorado’s statehouse maps last time around (voters changed the makeup and functioning of that commission in 2018). He is now unaffiliated. He said he’s glad the new independent commissions require a supermajority vote to approve a map, and that at least two unaffiliated members need to sign off on it, an arrangement that gives unaffiliated commissioners considerable power.

Public input from particular perspectives

The new process depends in part on the premise that a knowledgeable public will inform the commissions about the maps they think are best, but this summer’s public meetings have shown it’s still mostly a limited group of people participating, and they generally do have political skin in the game.

Organizations from the right and left have urged their followers to weigh in on which communities should be grouped together. While their arguments often have to do with shared local concerns or compatible sensibilities, moving a town or a neighborhood from one district or another can greatly influence how competitive a seat is, and shape how various parts of the state will be represented in Congress. Added to the complexity of the process is the new 8th congressional district Colorado has gained because of its population growth over the last decade.