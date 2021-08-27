Bless This UMS

Throngs of fans take in the action at UMS 2019. (Jeremy Petersen/ Indie 102.3)

Look alive, Denver! The Underground Music Showcase is back this weekend how it should be –– filling scores of venues and makeshift venues with live music up and down South Broadway. It's been a long while coming for music lovers who are still starved for their fix, and that's the kind of fuel that promises a fiery three days and nights ahead.



Granted, things won't be entirely back to normal. The lingering COVID situation continues to alter norms, and the UMS will be requiring proof of vaccination status, OR a negative COVID test result within 72 hours, OR negative antigen test within 24 hours. Masks aren't required, but here's hoping we see a lot of them!

Just in case it's not in the cards for you to be there this weekend, we've got you covered! We'll be broadcasting every afternoon from Neon Local, located in the heart of the UMS, bringing you sounds and vibes with artist interviews and more. Listen in! Or come find our booth, say hello, and grab some swag. Don't forget about our Local 303 Meetup Saturday night! It's the first time it's been live since Feb. 2020 and will feature performances by Schama Noel and a SURPRISE SPECIAL GUEST. Whew!



We've been poring over the schedule and making plans, and here are our hosts' most anticipated sets of the weekend.





Alisha Sweeney, Host/ Local Music Director

Shannon & the Clams - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (7:40-8:27)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (7:40-8:27) Kaitlyn Williams - Stoney's Cantina, Saturday 8/28 (7:40-8:30)

- Stoney's Cantina, Saturday 8/28 (7:40-8:30) Down Time - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Sunday 8/29 (2:20-3:05)

Katie Bradley, Host

Shannon & the Clams - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (7:40-8:27)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (7:40-8:27) Moon Pussy - The Hornet, Saturday 8/28 (8:50-9:40)

- The Hornet, Saturday 8/28 (8:50-9:40) Don Chicharrón - HQ, Sunday 8/29 (6:30-7:20)

Demi Harvey, Host/ Social Media Editor

Remi Wolf - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (9:00-10:00)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (9:00-10:00) The Grand Alliance - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (2:40-3:30)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (2:40-3:30) The Milk Blossoms - The L, Sunday 8/29 (7:40-8:30)

Willobee Carlan, Program Director

Sofía Valdés - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (6:40-7:20)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (6:40-7:20) Neoma - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (3:50-4:40)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Saturday 8/28 (3:50-4:40) Los Mocochetes - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Sunday 8/29 (3:25-4:15)

Demi Harvey, Bruce Trujillo, and Jessi Whitten at UMS 2019

Jessi Whitten, Host

Jelie - Cochino Taco, Friday 8/27 (8:30-9:20)

- Cochino Taco, Friday 8/27 (8:30-9:20) Kellindo - hi-dive, Sunday 8/29 (6:30-7:20)

- hi-dive, Sunday 8/29 (6:30-7:20) Despair Jordan - Stoney's Cantina, Sunday 8/29 (10:00-10:50)

Zach Giltrap, Producer/Host

Griffith James - Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (4:40-5:20)

- Showcase Stage at Goodwill, Friday 8/27 (4:40-5:20) Future Ex-Boyfriend - hi-dive, Saturday 8/28 (10:00-10:50)

- hi-dive, Saturday 8/28 (10:00-10:50) Eldren - HQ, Saturday 8/28 (12:20-1:10a)

Bruce Trujillo, Host

Julian St. Nightmare - The L, Friday 8/27 (5:00-5:50)

- The L, Friday 8/27 (5:00-5:50) The Mañanas - Stoney's Cantina, Friday 8/27 (9:40-10:30)

- Stoney's Cantina, Friday 8/27 (9:40-10:30) Lolita - The L, Saturday 8/28 (12:20-1:10a)

Jeremy Petersen, Morning Host