Listen to Essential Classics All Weekend: Labor Day 2021

This year, Labor Day Weekend is that time between the end of Colorado's summer music festivals and the re-opening of concert halls across the Rocky Mountains and Front Range; it feels like a transition from summer. From Thursday, September 6 at 3pm to Monday, September 6 at 9pm MST, CPR Classical airs 100+ hours of listening for the long stretch.

Starting Essential Classics Weekend is the “Peer Gynt” Suite by Edvard Grieg and “revolutionary” piano hits of Frederic Chopin. As a recap, we share the complete “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten. Also in the mix are essential recordings from Colorado ensembles including top-notch groups the Colorado Symphony, the Boulder Philharmonic, the National Repertory Orchestra, and treasured recordings from the Colorado Music Festival. Want more? We dive a little deeper into the rousing themes behind Rossini Overtures with insights from conductor Scott O'Neil.

Our spotlights from five days of Labor Day Essential Classics:

Thursday, September 2

GRIEG: Peer Gynt Suite

CHOPIN: “Revolutionary” Etude

BRITTEN: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra

LISZT: Mephisto Waltz #1

Friday, September 3

DEBUSSY: Clair de lune

LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody #2

PÄRT: Spiegel im Spiegel

BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto #4

Saturday, September 4

VERDI: Requiem

ROSSINI: Thieving Magpie Overture

HOLST: The Planets

BUNCH: Serenade for Flute, Violin, Viola

Sunday, September 5

VIVALDI: Four Seasons, “Autumn”

HANDEL ”Harmonious Blacksmith” Variations

ADAMS: Become Ocean

RESPIGHI: Ancient Airs and Dances

Monday, September 6

COPLAND: Our Town

BEETHOVEN: Für Elise

MOZART: “Jupiter” Symphony

PROKOFIEV: “Classical” Symphony

Listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”