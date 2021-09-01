Listen to Essential Classics All Weekend: Labor Day 2021
This year, Labor Day Weekend is that time between the end of Colorado's summer music festivals and the re-opening of concert halls across the Rocky Mountains and Front Range; it feels like a transition from summer. From Thursday, September 6 at 3pm to Monday, September 6 at 9pm MST, CPR Classical airs 100+ hours of listening for the long stretch.
Starting Essential Classics Weekend is the “Peer Gynt” Suite by Edvard Grieg and “revolutionary” piano hits of Frederic Chopin. As a recap, we share the complete “Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra” by Benjamin Britten. Also in the mix are essential recordings from Colorado ensembles including top-notch groups the Colorado Symphony, the Boulder Philharmonic, the National Repertory Orchestra, and treasured recordings from the Colorado Music Festival. Want more? We dive a little deeper into the rousing themes behind Rossini Overtures with insights from conductor Scott O'Neil.
Our spotlights from five days of Labor Day Essential Classics:
Thursday, September 2
GRIEG: Peer Gynt Suite
CHOPIN: “Revolutionary” Etude
BRITTEN: Young Person’s Guide to the Orchestra
LISZT: Mephisto Waltz #1
Friday, September 3
DEBUSSY: Clair de lune
LISZT: Hungarian Rhapsody #2
PÄRT: Spiegel im Spiegel
BEETHOVEN: Piano Concerto #4
Saturday, September 4
VERDI: Requiem
ROSSINI: Thieving Magpie Overture
HOLST: The Planets
BUNCH: Serenade for Flute, Violin, Viola
Sunday, September 5
VIVALDI: Four Seasons, “Autumn”
HANDEL ”Harmonious Blacksmith” Variations
ADAMS: Become Ocean
RESPIGHI: Ancient Airs and Dances
Monday, September 6
COPLAND: Our Town
BEETHOVEN: Für Elise
MOZART: “Jupiter” Symphony
PROKOFIEV: “Classical” Symphony
Listen to CPR Classical by clicking "Listen Live" on this website. You can also hear CPR Classical at 88.1 FM in Denver, at radio signals around Colorado, or ask your smart speaker to “Play CPR Classical.”
Bravo!
You read another CPR classical story to the end. We have got just the thing for classical music lovers like you: a weekly email newsletter! Sign up here to stay up-to-date on CPR Classical programming, events and stories from the world of classical music.