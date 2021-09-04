Photo Review: The 2021 Underground Music Showcase

At some point during the past several months, many of us must have sincerely wondered whether we'd ever experience live music at all again, let alone of the sort that the UMS has consistently delivered over the years. But there we were last weekend, quickly re-learning how to socialize face-to-face with other people and figuring out what to do with our arms again while we took in set after set along South Broadway.



Maybe you were there? Or maybe you caught some of our visits with artists from Neon Local via Instagram Live? A lot of memories were made, to be sure, and we're already looking forward to next year's edition. Here's one more photographic wrap of some of what things looked like from where we sat.



Bruce Trujillo and Alisha Sweeney at our Local 303 MeetUp Saturday night at Stoney's Cantina. (Indie 102.3 staff)

Kiltro was our surprise special guest for the Meetup! (Nikki A. Rae)

N3ptune was on hand to cut it up with Alisha! Elsewhere he delivered one of the weekend's most talked about sets. (Aimee Svenneby/CPR)

Nikki A. Rae Photography A unique perspective on Denver future-funk trio The Grand Alliance. (Nikki A. Rae)

Griffith James preps for one of our live sessions in the Neon Local courtyard. (Alisha Sweeney/Indie 102.3)

Carl Carrell and YaSi strike a pose back stage. (Alisha Sweeney/Indie 102.3)

DāM-FunK (with keytar!) brought the funk to the showcase stage. (Juli WIlliams)

Alisha chats with Anna Morsett of The Still Tide while Demi helms the Instagram Live at our UMS HQ Neon Local. (Nikki A. Rae)

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Remi Wolf had the showcase stage crowd eating out of her hand. (Julianna Photography)

Adiel Mitchell joined Alisha live for a catch up. (Nikki A. Rae)

The Allah-Lahs closed out headliner action Sunday night. (Juli Williams)

U A MESS, Alisha, Jessi, and Bruce! Never gets old. (Dave Fender)





