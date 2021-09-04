Photo Review: The 2021 Underground Music Showcase
At some point during the past several months, many of us must have sincerely wondered whether we'd ever experience live music at all again, let alone of the sort that the UMS has consistently delivered over the years. But there we were last weekend, quickly re-learning how to socialize face-to-face with other people and figuring out what to do with our arms again while we took in set after set along South Broadway.
Maybe you were there? Or maybe you caught some of our visits with artists from Neon Local via Instagram Live? A lot of memories were made, to be sure, and we're already looking forward to next year's edition. Here's one more photographic wrap of some of what things looked like from where we sat.
You made it!
