BLM Is Removing More Than 700 Horses From Public Lands In Colorado, Citing Exceptional Drought

The contractor, Cattoor Livestock Roundup Company, is using two helicopters to drive the horses to a trapping site, he said. The horses are then taken by trucks to a facility in Cañon City, where they will be held until they are put up for adoption at the beginning of next year.

The Sand Wash Basin herd has grown to 896 horses. A manageable herd size for that region is anywhere between 163 and 362 horses, according to BLM officials, who plan to reduce it by about 80 percent to reach the lower end of that range. The agency plans to give contraception to 25 mares and release them and 25 foals back to the wild.

Activists and people concerned with the herd's genetic diversity are pushing the agency to leave the final horse population at the higher end of that range. They have also criticized the helicopter trapping method, saying it stresses the horses and leads them to injury.

The American Wild Horse Campaign, a national nonprofit, is asking the BLM to ground the helicopters and review the contract with Cattoor Livestock Roundup. The Western Watershed Project and the Colorado chapter of the Sierra Club are also calling for the agency to delay the roundup and instead focus on removing livestock from the area.

Maestas said the helicopter method “has been proven to be humane and safe,” though he did not immediately offer evidence. One horse with an existing leg injury that was not related to the roundup was euthanized, according to the BLM.

Dozens watched the roundup from a distance over the weekend, including activists and nature photographers. Andi Poland, a nature photographer based in Highlands Ranch, said she went to see the horses earlier this summer but was too emotional to witness the roundup.

She said drought worsened by climate change has degraded conditions in areas the horses occupy but was distressed that the federal government was removing “a legacy of the West.”

“It’s a very, very difficult place for these horses to live. There’s no question about it,” she said. “But they’re survivors. And if you look at the horses, they look very healthy.”