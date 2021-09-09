5 Movies To Watch This Fall From The Telluride Film Festival

The 2021 edition of the Telluride Film Festival has come to a close. The temporary screens have come down, the banners and signs have been put away until next year, and the extra crowds have trickled back down the mountain.

Now that this show’s over, what’s next for the new movies that played there?

The answer is that they’re likely coming soon to a theater or streaming device near you. One of the surprise additions to the festival, Paul Schrader’s “The Card Counter,” will hit theaters starting this weekend.