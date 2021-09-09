Lauren Boebert Is Becoming A Big Name In Fundraising — For Colorado Democrats

Colorado Democrats aren’t waiting for the state’s new congressional district lines to be finalized to start raising money for their races, and many of them are turning to the same name to help bring in donations: Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

Colorado’s independent redistricting commission is still debating congressional maps so it’s not yet clear who may compete against Boebert in 2022 — or even what district she’ll be in once the lines are settled.

But even candidates who don’t have a chance of running against her are using her as a foil to raise money.

“I’m running for Congress to hold dangerous conspiracy theorists like Boebert accountable, and I can’t do it without your help,” said a recent fundraising email from Democratic state Rep. Yadira Caraveo with the title, “Let’s talk about Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert.”

Caraveo’s chances of ever competing head-to-head with Boebert are slim. Caraveo lives in Thornton and is running to represent the newly created 8th congressional seat, which is expected to encompass the northern part of the Front Range.

Meanwhile, Boebert lives three hours away, in the town of Silt and currently represents the 3rd congressional district on the Western Slope.

Colorado Independent Redistricting Commissions A revised congressional redistricting map released on Sept. 3, 2021.

Neguse and even Bennet have sent fundraising emails with Boebert in the subject line

The most recent proposed map drafted by non-partisan commission staff moves Garfield County — Boebert’s home county — into the 2nd congressional district, which is anchored by Boulder. About an hour after it was released, CO-2’s incumbent Rep. Joe Neguse, a Democrat, had his own pitch ready.

“BREAKING: It’s me vs. Lauren Boebert,” announced the fundraising email from his campaign.

“Under this new map, Lauren Boebert and I reside in the same district. There’s now a strong possibility I will be facing off against Lauren Boebert, and make no mistake ... that campaign would be extremely expensive and hard-fought.”

Even Colorado’s Democratic Sen. Michael Bennet is jumping in on the Boebert fundraising trend. On Sept. 8, Bennet and Neguse sent out a joint fundraising email from Bennet’s campaign, with the subject: “Lauren Boebert?”

“Michael and I need your support so we can take on whatever comes next,” said Neguse in his request. “So I have to ask: Will you split a $10 donation between Michael and my re-election campaign so we can keep Colorado blue?”

While Bennet is up for reelection next year, Boebert has so far signaled no interest in entering the Senate race.