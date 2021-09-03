Colorado’s Redistricting Committee Just Released A New Map, And It Looks Pretty Different From The Last One

Democratic political strategist Curtis Hubbard worked on the ballot measures that set up the commission and described the latest map as “pretty thoughtful.”

He said the map reflects a lot of what was discussed in the public hearings, from including a southern Colorado district to prioritizing Latino representation — the new CO-8 would be 38 percent Latino.

Theresa Trujillo is a Democratic community organizer in Pueblo and advocated for southern Colorado to be in one congressional district.

‘I’m, frankly, relieved the commissioners see this critical community of interest and have responded with a district that recognizes the unique nature of the Land Grant, Indigenous, and Native community in southern Colorado,” Trujillo said. “I’m also nervous that the commission has yet to get to eight votes.”

Not everyone is pleased with the map though

“Rural Colorado is the huge loser,” said Josh Penry, a Republican campaign operative who worked to pass the amendments that set up the new redistricting process. “I mean, rural Colorado got sliced and diced.”

However, Penry still thinks this map is “vastly preferable” than what would have come from the politicians who control the state Capitol. Under the old redistricting system, Democratic state lawmakers would have drawn the map this cycle.

Sara Blackhust, CEO of Action 22, the advocacy group for 22 counties in southern Colorado, described the map as “fairly decent” but believes the variety within many districts will be a challenge for anyone who wants to represent them.

“If I were running for Congress, I would look at these maps and cry,” she said.

She pointed to CO-4, which would contain Castle Rock and Greeley, as well as counties in the southeast corner of the state.

“[The representative] is going to have to work really hard to make sure they remember that their representation is that far to the southeast.”