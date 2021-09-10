Crops Struggle As A Record-Dry Summer Follows A Record-Wet Spring For Parts Of The Eastern Plains

Colorado’s Eastern Plains saw a lot of rain in the spring, which helped half of the state escape drought.

Summer was a different story. Many areas got much less rain than normal, and some spots around Washington and Yuma counties recorded their lowest amount of precipitation on record.

Courtesy of Russ Schumacher, from West Wide Drought Tracker

Now drought has started to creep back in.

State climatologist Russ Schumacher said a weather station in Akron recorded its second-wettest spring, followed by the driest summer recorded there.

Joel Schneekloth, a regional water resource specialist with Colorado State University Extension, said if the extra spring moisture had been met with average summer rainfall, it would have been a “fantastic” year for many crops.

“The lack of rainfall really hampered us,” Schneekloth said. “I'm actually somewhat surprised at how well the earlier planted summer crops we're doing most of the summer.”

Schneekloth said the “saving grace” of this summer for the plains was the wet spring and closer-to-normal temperatures meant farmers used just a little more water than average. He said that made the biggest difference compared to historically dry summers in years like 2012 and 2002.

Schneekloth said the amount of water used to keep crops alive in 2002 was unlike anything seen before for the area, and he hopes it won’t ever be seen again — especially since the Ogallala aquifer is drying up.

“To put it bluntly, we have too many wells pumping water that the system can not recharge fast enough to meet those needs,” Schneekloth said.