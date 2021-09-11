As Colorado Announces Its Own Climate Corps, Democrats Push For A Far More Expansive National Version

Carly Sorenson knew she wasn’t a fit for college after less than a year at Metro State University in Denver.

After trying two majors, the 22-year-old from Niwot dropped out with a sinking sense of dread about her future. She knew she felt stifled in a classroom, but couldn’t imagine what would amount to a satisfying career.

Today, Sorenson thinks she’s found it in a job with Mile High Youth Corps. Armed with a chainsaw named after a Pokemon creature (Bonsly, if you were wondering), she works to help prepare Colorado forests for an era of increased aridification driven by climate change. In a few years, she hopes to build on the experience to become a wildland firefighter.

“I like being outside and working with my hands. This program has helped me realize there are so many other opportunities for me,” Sorenson said.

Hundreds of similar Corps jobs could soon be coming to Colorado. On Friday, Sorenson’s current worksite at a Boulder County burn scar hosted a press conference to announce the new Colorado Climate Corps. Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera said the program, funded by a $1.7 million federal grant, will place 240 AmeriCorps members in 55 counties across the state to protect public lands and help low-income communities brace for the climate crisis.

Boulder Congressman Joe Neguse also joined the event to pitch his plan for a federal civilian climate corps as a part of President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Funding for the program is included in the $3.5 trillion dollar reconciliation bill that House Democrats hope to pass this month.

“For the better part of a year and a half, we have been fighting to create a Climate Conservation Corps at the national level,” Neguse said. “Now I get to go back to Washington next week and tell them Colorado is leading the way in doing precisely that.”

Congressman Joe Neguse at a press conference announcing a Colorado Climate Corps. The Democrat is currently pushing a far larger national program to hire young people help protect communities and forests from climate change.

The two-term Democrat has ensured a total of $10 billion in funding for the CCC program in the House version of the bill, as well as $40 billion for forest restoration and wildfire resiliency projects that the CCC would support. The funding went through three different committees: Natural Resources, Agriculture and the Department of Labor.

Whether of all that funding can survive the Senate is an open question. Democrats cannot lose a single vote in that chamber and West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin has already balked at the $3.5 trillion price tag and aggressive climate plans included in the reconciliation package.

Still, Neguse has some powerful supporters in that chamber. He’s been working with Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden, chair of the Senate Finance Committee, on the CCC. And in July, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer also threw his support behind the idea.

Neguse said he has spent hours on the phone with his Senate colleagues over the last week. While he wouldn’t detail the substance of the conversations, he said he’s confident the conservation corps will not be on the chopping block.

“My sense is that this is a program that can garner the support of every single Democratic, U.S. senator, including Sen. Manchin,” Neguse said.